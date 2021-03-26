Sidney Health Center is pleased to welcome Joan Turek, Physician Assistant to the Primary Care Team. Turek recently joined Dr. Rajohn Karanjai’s practice and will be assisting with patient care in the clinic setting.
As a physician assistant, Turek sees adults ages 18 and older in the clinic under the supervision of Dr. Karanjai. Services offered include wellness checkups, diagnosis and treatment of illnesses and injuries as well as the monitoring and treatment of chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes and asthma.
Turek joins the organization with several years of local experience working in the MonDak region. During her time with the Montana Migrant and Farmworkers Council, she provided health care services for all ages in a family practice setting, providing annual exams as well as managing chronic health problems such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. More recently, sheworked with AllCheck, Inc. providing occupational health services.
Turek graduated from North Dakota State University, Fargo, Nprth Dakota with a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology in 1992. She went onto receive an Associate Degree as a Medical Laboratory Technician from Northwest Technical College, Fergus Falls, Minnesota in 1993 before getting her Bachelor of Science as a Physician Assistant from Des Moines University, Des Moines, Iowa in 1996.
Sidney Health Center’s primary care team is comprised of physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants who work to diagnose and treat illness, manage chronic conditions, and provide routine checkups including health-risk assessments and screening tests. To see a complete listing of Sidney Health Center’s physicians and advanced practice providers, visit www.sidneyhealth.org or to schedule an appointment, call 406-488-2510.