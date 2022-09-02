AELLSWORTH MUG

After a visit about aches, pains and various medical issues, a patient was commenting on getting older. Similar to other patients, I expected him to say something like, “It’s no fun getting older.” To my surprise, the patient said, “I’m 85. That means I have a lot to be thankful for.”

Some people are almost always positive, and some are usually negative.Those that are positive have been found to have better outcomes and seem to enjoy themselves more while unfortunately, those that tend to be more negative do not do as well. Granted, factors such as poor health and misfortune can diminish anyone’s attitude. Thankfully, with a little effort, anyone can change their mindset. It really is amazing how much gratitude and a positive demeanor can improve your health.



