Richland County Health Department Chronic Disease Program donated sunscreen to the Fairview and Sidney pools to help with the protection from the Ultra Violet (UV) rays for all the swimmers and their families.
Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States. One in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70, and more than two people die of skin cancer in the U.S. every hour. Having five or more sunburns doubles your risk for melanoma.
When detected early, the five-year survival rate for melanoma is 99%. About 90% of nonmelanoma skin cancers are associated with exposure to UV radiation from the sun. A change in your skin is the most common sign of skin cancer. This could be a new growth, a sore that doesn’t heal, or a change in a mole. It's also important to realize that not all skin cancers look the same.
Spending time outside is a great way to get physically active, reduce stress and get vitamin D. There are ways to work and play outside without raising your skin cancer risk by protecting your skin from the sun. Most skin cancers are caused by too much exposure to ultraviolet light (UV). The UV rays can damage the skin cells. Protection from UV rays is important all year long, not just in the summer. UV rays can reach you on cloudy and cools days, reflect off the surface of the water, cement, sand, and snow. UV rays tend to be strongest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There are four main ways to protect your skin from the sun.
Sunscreen, put a broad spectrum sunscreen that protects both UVA and UVB rays and has an SPF of 30 or higher before going outside. One ounce (about a palmful) should be used to cover the arms, legs, neck and face. Don’t forget to apply to your ears, hands, feet, and underarms. Sunscreen is not recommended for babies who are 6 months old or younger.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends keeping infants out of the sun during midday and using protective clothing if they have to be in the sun. Sun protection factor (SPF) is a number that rates how well a sunscreen blocks UV rays. A higher number indicates more protection. SPF 30 blocks 97% of UV rays and SPF 50 blocks 98% of UV rays. Reapply sunscreen every two hours and after swimming, sweating, or toweling off. Make sure to check expiration date. Sunscreen has a shelf life of no more than three years. If it has been exposed to high temperatures the expiration date is shorter.
Sunglasses protect your eyes form UV rays and reduce the risk of cataracts. Most sunglasses in the United States meet the standard regardless of cost. Wraparound sunglasses are the best for blocking the UV rays from sneaking in the side.
Hats and clothing offer the most protection. When possible, wear long sleeves and long pants or skirts. If wearing this type of clothing isn’t practical, wear a T-shirt or swimsuit cover up. Clothes made with tightly woven fabric offer the best protection. Darker colors may offer more protection than lighter colors. Hats with a brim all the way around that shades your face, ears and back of your neck is the best option for protection from the UV rays. Avoid straw hats with holes that let sunlight through, look for tightly woven hats.
Shade can reduce the risk of sun damage or skin cancer by using an umbrellas, tree, or other shelter to protect you from the sun. Even though you are in the shade you will still need to use sunscreen or protective clothing.
Please consider all these prevention strategies to protect your skin. For more information on skin cancer go to www.cdc.gov/cancer/skin.