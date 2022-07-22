Ambulance
Submitted Photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Sidney, Montana (July 21, 2022) – In March 2022, Sidney Health Center broke ground on a $4.8 million renovation to its emergency department with the expansion of a new ambulance garage. The entire project includes four phases with an anticipated completion between Fall 2023 and Spring 2024.

The Emergency Department (ED) renovation is designed to enhance the patient experience for those requiring emergent medical treatment with privacy, safety and quality of care at the forefront. As mentioned, the first phase includes expanding the existing garage to a three-stall garage. The first stall will serve as a patient drop-off point for incoming ambulances regardless of where they are traveling from. In addition, the interior construction of Phase One includes:



Tags

Load comments