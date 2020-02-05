Age is not slowing down Lorena Hekkel.
Last week, Dr. James Scott, an orthopedic surgeon, replaced one of Lorena’s knees. At age 93, she is doing well and recovering from the inpatient procedure that was done at Sidney Health Center.
Following a short stay in the hospital, Lorena transferred to Roosevelt Medical Center’s nursing home for rehabilitation to be closer to family and reside in her hometown of Culbertson. She will continue physical therapy there and hopes to have her other knee done in three to six months.
“Dr. Scott was wonderful,” Lorena said. “He did an amazing job. I’m glad that he decided to do the surgery.”
People typically assume that at a certain age doctors automatically exclude patients from the option of surgery. On the contrary; doctors are far more focused on the overall health of the individual rather than their chronological age.
The orthopedic surgeon focuses on three key areas when evaluating patients for a knee or hip replacement including current health status, physical strength and cognitive function to withstand the surgery.
Orthopedic Team Treats a Range of Conditions
Sidney Health Center’s orthopedic team comprises three orthopedic surgeons and a family nurse practitioner. They are: Dr. James Scott, Dr. Kimberly Burgess, Dr. Eric Sigmond and Janie Darby, FNP.
Together, the orthopedic team treats a wide range of cases including upper and lower extremities, which encompasses hips and knees as well as hand and wrist conditions such as osteoarthritis and carpal tunnel syndrome.
