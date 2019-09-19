Richland County Health Department has scheduled the annual Mass Flu Shot Clinic on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. Flu shots are also available during normal clinic hours for those who cannot attend.
The flu vaccine will be available for ages 6 months and up, and high-dose is available for individuals 65 years and older. No FluMist is available. The Health Department carries quadrivalent, pre-filled syringes that contain no preservative. The price of flu vaccine will vary from $40 to $75, depending on the individual’s age and the type of vaccine used. Medicaid, Medicare and private insurance may be billed for those who bring their cards. Uninsured children may receive subsidized vaccine through the Vaccines for Children program. Flu clinic paperwork may be printed from www.richland.org/rchd, on the Richland County Health Department Facebook page, or obtained the day of the mass flu shot clinic.
Clinic participants may be screened for eligibility for a free FIT colon cancer screening test during the clinic.
No appointment is needed to get a flu vaccine on Oct. 3 and no other vaccinations will be available that day. Flu shots, as well as other vaccines, will be available during regular clinic hours, on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, noon to 4:30 p.m. Additional clinic hours are the second Wednesday until 6pm, and the third Thursday of the month, from 1:00 to 4:00pm. Check the Department Facebook page at facebook.com/RichlandCountyHealthDepartment for changes to regular clinic hours.
For further information or to inquire about group billing, contact Richland County Health Department at 406-433-2207. Richland County Health Department is located at 1201 West Holly, Suite 1, in the Community Services Building in Sidney.