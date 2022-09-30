MOMS graduates first cohort of Simulation Leadership Academy

Tami Larson, RN with her granddaughter, Jovi Larson.

 Provided

The Montana Obstetrics and Maternal Support (MOMS) grant graduated its first cohort of Simulation Leadership Academy (SLA) participants; of those graduates, Tami Larson, Registered Nurse of Sidney Health Center was included.

Critical access hospitals (CAHs) often provide emergency labor and delivery care in remote areas of Montana. For CAHs with and without birthing units, it is difficult to remain prepared for rare obstetric emergencies and provider teams need opportunities to routinely practice skills to manage these situations. The role of simulation training in obstetrics has grown in recent years because it provides a controlled environment for learners to practice skills and receive immediate feedback and assessment while maintaining psychological safety.



