The Montana Department of Commerce’s Office of Tourism and Business Development has launched the “Montana Aware” campaign to promote safe and responsible activities among those who are traveling in the state. The public health initiative educates residents and visitors on safe travel best practices to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Our top priority is to keep those who live, work and travel in Montana safe,” said Commerce Director Tara Rice. “It’s important that we put safety first and adventure second because we all have a shared responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Before travelers hit the road, they are encouraged to follow these safe travel guidelines:
Know the local public health guidelines before arriving at their destination. For Sidney and surrounding communities contact the Richland County Health Department by calling (406) 433-2207 or visit their website at http://www.richland.org/index.aspx?NID=320 or search for their Facebook pages for the most up-to-date local health guidelines.
Understand some services and destinations may be limited (call ahead to confirm hours of service and other considerations.
Stay home if they’re sick
When traveling throughout Montana’s Missouri River Country, visitors should:
Wear a mask – face coverings are required in certain indoor spaces and for certain organized outdoor activities in counties currently experiencing four or more active cases of COVID-19
Maintain social distance (at least 6 feet apart)
Wash their hands and use hand sanitizer
Avoid touching their face
Cover coughs and sneezes
The “Montana Aware” initiative is funded with federal dollars through Montana’s Coronavirus Relief Fund. For more information about the Montana Aware program, go to VISITMT.COM. Business owners or managers can obtain free flyers, posters, prepared messages to help inform their patrons about COVID-19 safety by contacting Carla Hunsley, Executive Director for Missouri River Country at 800.653.1318 or via their website at missouririvermt.com