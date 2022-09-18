Montana Health Department seeks to ax board that hears public assistance appeals

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services building on Aug. 10, 2022, in Helena, Montana. Department leaders are asking state lawmakers to approve the elimination of a board that hears appeals by people who were denied cash, food, or health care public assistance benefits.

 MATT VOLZ / KHN

Montana health officials are asking state lawmakers to eliminate a board that hears appeals from people who believe they were wrongly denied public assistance benefits.

Since 2016, the Board of Public Assistance has heard fewer than 20 cases a year, and very few of those are overturned, but preparing for those appeals and board meetings takes time from state Department of Public Health and Human Services’ staff members and attorneys, according to the department’s proposal.



Tags

Load comments