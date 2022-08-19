MSU Extension releases revised MontGuide about Montana Medical Care Savings Accounts

Montana State University Extension wants to remind Montanans to open a Montana Medical Care Savings Account or make deposits into their account before Dec. 31 to save money on income taxes.

An MSA is an account used to reduce the cost of saving for medical expenses and long-term health care. According to Marsha Goetting, MSU Extension family economics specialist, an MSA offers several benefits, including a reduction on state income taxes.



