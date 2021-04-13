Montana State University Extension has recently revised one of its MontGuide fact sheets relating to long-term care and related costs.
According to Marsha Goetting, MSU Extension family economics specialist, a major concern for older adults is the cost of long-term care. There are fears that costs will diminish an individual’s life savings or that, if their assets become depleted by long-term illness, their dignity, security and independence will also disappear.
According to the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services, someone turning 65 today has a 70% chance of needing long-term care. On average, women need care longer than men, 3.7 years versus 2.2 years. So while roughly a third of today’s 65-year-olds may never need long-term care, data show that 20% of them will need it for more than five years.
“Nursing home care is the largest out-of-pocket health care expense for seniors,” Goetting said. She added the standard cost in Montana is $7,670.48 per month ($252.18 per day from July 2020 to June 2021), equating to almost $92,046 per year. Medicaid can pay about 61% of that cost, while nursing home residents and their families will pay about 32%. Medicare only covers 7% percent of the cost.
“Montanans should be aware of the eligibility requirements for the Medicaid application process,” Goetting said.
As an example of the requirements, couples who marry later in life often have a premarital agreement because, as parents, they wish to protect assets for their children. The agreement or contract typically says that property will remain separately owned by each spouse in the event of divorce or death. However, even with the premarital contract, all properties titled in their separate names are countable resources for Medicaid eligibility purposes after they are married.
For instance, said Goetting, say that a husband and wife each have adult children from an earlier marriage. They sign a premarital agreement saying their property will remain in separate names. Each has a will with a provision saying individually owned property would pass to their children. Four years later, the husband develops Alzheimer’s disease. His wife makes the difficult decision to place him in a nursing home because she can no longer care for him safely at home. Although they had a premarital agreement, all the property they owned separately counts in the determination of the husband’s eligibility for Medicaid.
The husband had $100,000 in countable resources in his name only. His wife had $900,000 in countable resources in her name only. Their combined countable resource for Medicaid eligibility purposes was $1 million, so he was not eligible for Medicaid.
More information about premarital agreements is available at https://tinyurl.com/8989634m. “Medicaid and Long-Term Care Costs” is available at https://tinyurl.com/56uxfvv9