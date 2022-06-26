BOZEMAN — A faculty member in Montana State University’s Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing has been invited to Washington, D.C., to discuss “Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness,” a new documentary from Ken Burns, Erik Ewers and Christopher Loren Ewers.
Stacy Stellflug, associate professor with the MSU nursing college’s Billings campus, attended a screening June 22 at the White House for President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, as well as a screening today at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center for members of Congress. Following both screenings, Stellflug is participating in discussions about the film. Stellflug is a nurse practitioner, does research on nursing workforce issues, specializes in pediatric/adolescent health and is the principal investigator for two grants whose purpose is to increase the nurse practitioner workforce in rural Montana. Stellflug’s colleague Kee Dunning, a licensed clinical professional counselor in Billings, also consulted on and is featured in the documentary.
“Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness” tells the story of the mental health crisis among American youth. The film follows more than 20 young Americans from across the country, including two students from Montana, Maclayn Clark and Gabe Peaslee.
The film is set to premier on PBS stations nationwide June 27 and June 28.
In Montana, Montana PBS will broadcast the film in two parts: Part One at 8 p.m. Monday, June 27, and Part Two at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. Part One of the program will be rebroadcast at 1 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, and Part Two will be rebroadcast at 1 a.m. Thursday, June 30. More information is available at the Montana PBS member program guide, which can be accessed at montanapbs.org.
In addition, the Friends of Montana PBS is working with the Hiding in Plain Sight: Montana Committee to co-host a public screening of the film at the Alberta Bair Theater in Billings. The events will be held beginning at 7 p.m. June 27 and beginning at 6 p.m. June 28. More information about the public screening is available at hidinginplainsightdocumentary.com/. Additional public screenings are anticipated on MUS campuses across the state this fall, according to Aaron Pruitt, general manager of KUSM-TV/Montana PBS.
After its initial broadcast, the film will also be available through July 25 for viewing online. Viewers can access the online viewing page at pbs.org/show/hiding-plain-sight-youth-mental-illness/.
Finally, Montana PBS’s director of education, Nikki Vradenburg, is collaborating with Kee Dunning, a Billings-based therapist featured in the film, to host professional learning opportunities for K-12 teachers throughout the coming year. Efforts aim to assist teachers in identifying and supporting youth with mental illness, and segments from the film will be used. The series of in-person and virtual professional learning opportunities are supported by a grant from WETA, a public broadcasting station in the nation's capital, and teachers can earn Montana Office of Public Instruction credits for participating. More information is available at montanapbs.org/education/professional-learning-for-educators/.