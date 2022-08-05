Lauren Wood Thum, M.D.

Lauren Wood Thum, M.D.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

As a practicing urologist who is double board certified in urology and female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery, I see a lot of patients with urinary incontinence. And while it is extremely common, many myths surround the topic. Sadly, even though more patients in the U.S. suffer from overactive bladder than diabetes, there is very little education surrounding incontinence and other pelvic floor disorders.

One common misconception I hear is “you have to drink eight glasses of water.” Says who? Was it your doctor? Maybe. There are a few medical conditions where you need to drink extra water, kidney stones being one of them. However, the more you drink, the more you urinate. So, if you are having urinary issues, the first step is likely to cut back on fluids and simply drink when you are thirsty.



Tags

Load comments