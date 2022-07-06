Watford City, N.D. — MCHS welcomes Dr. W. Thomas Coombe (pronounced—comb), Otolaryngologist, to the team! Dr. Coombe specializes in diseases of the ear, nose, and throat. He will be providing services one week per month for both adult and pediatric patients, to include surgical services. An advanced skill set, Dr. Coombe can address hearing disorders, sinus issues, and tonsils as well. His office is located in the Specialty Clinic.
An avid upland bird hunter and fly fisherman, Dr. Coombe says with a laugh, “I like the people, like North Dakota...everything but January!”
He has practiced medicine for close to 16 years in North Dakota in Bismarck, Dickinson, and Jamestown. A new bird dog brought him to North Dakota. For many years, he enjoyed visiting the state. Following 9/11, he “felt there had to be more to life”, so he and his wife, Cheri, moved to Dickinson from San Diego, California. They have four adult children; the last two finished high school in Dickinson. When not hunting or fishing, Dr. Coombe enjoys flying as a private pilot.
Having grown up on a ranch, including farming operations, in North Platte, Nebraska, Dr. Coombe is no stranger to the agricultural industry. He has a unique and strong understanding of both the medical needs and challenges of rural America. Dr. Coombe graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska, and completed internship and residency at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, a top three program in the nation at the time. He is excited to provide services in western North Dakota and meet community members.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Coombe for all of your ear, nose, and throat needs/concerns, please call 701-444-8730.