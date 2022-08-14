Purchase Access

Montana VA Health Care System (Montana VA) encourages all Montana Veterans and their families to examine the potential benefits available to them through the new PACT Act legislation, signed into law last week.

“The PACT Act is a historic new law that will help VA deliver for millions of Veterans — and their survivors — by empowering us to presumptively provide care and benefits to Vets suffering from more than 20 toxic exposure-related conditions,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “It will also bring generations of Veterans into VA health care, which will improve Veteran health outcomes across the board.”



