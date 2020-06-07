When it comes to reaching weight loss or muscle gain goals, the first step in most people’s plan is to address what they are doing from an exercise standpoint — sorting out what they can do to burn extra calories to lose a few pounds or what resistance training program they can follow to build muscle.
Many people overlook the nutrition component of these goals, but the truth is that you can’t out-train a bad diet. I often tell my clients that diet is at least 70% of the picture when it comes to reaching your fitness goals.
Here are a few helpful nutrition tips to support your active lifestyle.
Fuel Your Goals
It is often helpful to change your perspective on not only what you eat, but more importantly why you eat in regards to your goals. Think of your diet as a means to fuel your activity. Try to limit eating out of boredom or just because something tastes good. Your body is a Ferrari, not a Pinto — fuel it accordingly.
Hydrate
Hydrating properly is an important piece of the puzzle for both weight loss and muscle gain. Performance experts recommend a daily intake of 1⁄2 to 1 ounce of water per pound of bodyweight. Being properly hydrated can help curb the urge to overeat and also helps support muscle recovery.
Protein and Carbs
Protein and carbs are easily the most discussed macronutrients in the fitness community. Getting your intake of these macros in check is an important step to getting the most out of your exercise regimen.
Many recent diets call for low carb/high protein intake, but carbs remain an important nutrient for fueling your active lifestyle. Carbs are the primary fuel for your brain and can help you focus and provide energy during high intensity activities. Exactly how many carbs you require is determined by the type, duration, and intensity of your activity.
Your carbohydrate intake should center around whole grain, minimally processed sources and you should aim for a minimum of 3 grams of fiber per serving. Protein builds muscle tissue and helps maintain and support your immune system.
Aim to decrease saturated fat intake by choosing leaner cuts of meat that are grilled, not fried. You should try to consume 1⁄2 to 1 gram of protein per pound of bodyweight daily. Reaching this amount of daily protein is made easier through addition of a protein supplement, specifically a post-workout shake. Consuming a post-workout protein shake within 30 minutes of completing a workout not only helps you reach your daily protein limit, but also kickstarts the muscle recovery process.
While an exercise regimen is an important part of your weight loss or muscle building goals, you can’t out-train a bad diet. Make sure you are getting the most out of your workout by hydrating and fueling properly.
Kelly Berndt is a Healthworks Program coordinator.