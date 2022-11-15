November 1 marked the official open enrollment season for Montanans to shop for affordable health coverage plans on the Marketplace. With changes in federal laws, the average cost of a health care plan in Montana is $142 a month. However, a third of Montanans can get coverage for less than $10 per month, and more than 86% qualify for a tax credit to make their monthly premiums more affordable.

“Rural communities face challenges that contribute to persistent health disparities compared to urban areas, and part of that is the higher numbers of people without health insurance,” said Olivia Riutta, Director of Population Health with the Montana Primary Care Association. “Getting quality affordable health insurance is critical, and since finding the right plan can be confusing, the Navigator team at the Montana Primary Care Association is ready to help.”



