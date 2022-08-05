Susan Swayne

Susan Swayne

Sidney Health Center is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Dr. Susan Swayne. Dr. Swayne joins the medical staff with more than 25 years of experience as a pediatrician and plans to start seeing patients at the Primary Care Clinic this month.

As a board-certified pediatrician, Dr. Swayne treats children from birth to 21 years of age, managing their physical, mental and emotional well-being in every stage of development. Pediatricians provide preventive health maintenance solutions for healthy children as well as medical care for children who are acutely or chronically ill. Besides diagnosing and treating physical ailments, pediatricians assist with behavioral difficulties, developmental disorders, depression and anxiety disorders.



