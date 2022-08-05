Sidney Health Center is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Dr. Susan Swayne. Dr. Swayne joins the medical staff with more than 25 years of experience as a pediatrician and plans to start seeing patients at the Primary Care Clinic this month.
As a board-certified pediatrician, Dr. Swayne treats children from birth to 21 years of age, managing their physical, mental and emotional well-being in every stage of development. Pediatricians provide preventive health maintenance solutions for healthy children as well as medical care for children who are acutely or chronically ill. Besides diagnosing and treating physical ailments, pediatricians assist with behavioral difficulties, developmental disorders, depression and anxiety disorders.
Jennifer Doty, Sidney Health Center CEO, stated, “We are thrilled to add another pediatrician to our medical staff at Sidney Health Center. Dr. Swayne will be a great resource for families and children in the greater MonDak region.”
Dr. Swayne graduated from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio and went on to receive her medical degree from Saint Louis University in St. Louis, Missouri. She completed her pediatric residency at Wright–Patterson/Dayton Children’s Medical Center in Dayton and went onto complete a Developmental Pediatrics Fellowship at Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Dr. Swayne practiced 12 years at various United States Air Force Bases as she and her husband, Franklin served in the United States Air Force. The last nine years, she has practiced in Colorado Springs, CO. Both are looking forward to being a part of a small community.
Dr. Susan Swayne will be seeing patients in the Primary Care Clinic Monday through Friday. To find out more about scheduling an appointment in August, please call the Sidney Clinic receptionist at 406-488-2510.