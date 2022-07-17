Peggy Kopp, RN receives Healthcare Quality Certification.

Sidney, Montana (July 13, 2022) – Peggy Kopp, Registered Nurse, recently earned her Certified Professional Healthcare Quality (CPHQ) accredited certification in healthcare quality through the National Association for Healthcare Quality (NAHQ).
Peggy has been employed at Sidney Health Center for 41 years, with 17 years dedicated to performance improvement as the Director of Service Excellence. The primary focus of her job is to improve care provided to patients across their experience at Sidney Health Center from customer service to ensuring evidence-based quality care.
Peggy’s role at Sidney Health Center is a multi-pronged focus of improving the patient experience through education, monitoring quality measures, and always looking for areas to improve care provided to the community.
In regards to her recent accomplishment, Peggy stated, “Achieving certification in healthcare quality was a personal challenge. It was an opportunity to test my knowledge on several quality improvement components, from tactics and tools to the evolution of quality and change theory related to healthcare over the decades.”
The CPHQ certification is the only accredited certification in healthcare quality. The Montana Rural Healthcare Performance Improvement Network (PIN) sponsored the program for its members and offered the instructional courses to healthcare workers. The PIN is instrumental in supporting and promoting healthcare quality in critical access facilities across the state.
Healthcare professionals, who earn the gold-standard CPHQ credential, can help organizations like Sidney Health Center thrive in uncertain times by sharing their knowledge.
“We are proud to have employees, like Peggy, who continue to learn and grow in their roles,” stated Jennifer Mercer, Senior Executive of Patient Experience. “Her commitment to advancing quality care and improving health outcomes for the people we serve is evident in her work ethic and recent accomplishment.”
As a member of the PIN, Sidney Health Center is committed to continual improvement in its processes through education, partnership efforts and implementation of quality measures. By taking advantage of the CPHQ certification, Peggy has validated her scope of knowledge and can continue to positively help Sidney Health Center facilitate and navigate change to impact quality measures and customer satisfaction.