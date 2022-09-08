Jennifer Gravos

SHC podiatry

Sidney, Montana (September 7, 2022) – Sidney Health Center is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Dr. Jennifer Gravos. Dr. Gravos joins the medical staff as a podiatrist and plans to start seeing patients at the Primary Care Clinic in September.

As a podiatrist, Dr. Gravos specializes in treating several foot and ankle conditions including bunions, cavus (high-arch) feet and flatfoot reconstruction, fractures, arthritis, sports medicine and lower limb deformities to name a few.



