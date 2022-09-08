Sidney, Montana (September 7, 2022) – Sidney Health Center is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Dr. Jennifer Gravos. Dr. Gravos joins the medical staff as a podiatrist and plans to start seeing patients at the Primary Care Clinic in September.
As a podiatrist, Dr. Gravos specializes in treating several foot and ankle conditions including bunions, cavus (high-arch) feet and flatfoot reconstruction, fractures, arthritis, sports medicine and lower limb deformities to name a few.
Born and raised in North Dakota, Dr. Gravos graduated from Minot State University in Minot, ND and went onto get her medical degree from Des Moines University College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery in Des Moines, Iowa. She recently completed her residency at Sanford Health in Fargo, ND, where she did a large volume of surgeries.
“During my residency, I gained a well-rounded experience in all aspects of podiatric medicine and surgery, which prepared me to treat patients with a variety of lower extremity pathology,” stated Dr. Gravos. “One of the best things about working in podiatry is improving the quality of life for my patients by reducing pain and addressing their concerns.”
Dr. Gravos joins Dr. Michael LaPan, who has been with the Sidney Health Center for 29 years, to meet the ever-changing needs of patients living in the MonDak region.
“With the addition of Dr. Gravos, we hope to partner with area healthcare facilities to offer outreach clinics,” stated Jennifer Doty, Chief Executive Officer of Sidney Health Center. “Dr. Gravos is familiar with the region and eager to get started. We are excited to have her join our team.”
To find out more about scheduling an appointment, please call the Sidney Health Center Clinic receptionist at 406-488-2510.