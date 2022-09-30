Looking back at Extension Service history

Home demonstration agents traveled to homes to deliver education through the Cooperative Extension Service. 

 USDA National Agricultural Library photo

I like to peruse historical books, especially books about my food and nutrition profession. Recently, I received a book titled “Ordinary Women Extraordinary Service” from North Carolina Extension and Community Association Foundation. The pictures dated back to 1910.

The book showed my distant predecessors working in Extension and community outreach. The goal of Extension was to “extend” research performed in universities to people throughout the nation. That goal still remains.



