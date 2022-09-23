Recently I was at a conference in another state for a week. The leaves at home were green when I left, and they were green in the state I visited. As I arrived home, I noticed the leaves were turning yellow, orange and red.

I enjoy the colors of fall. However, I get a little nostalgic when the leaves begin to turn color. I think of my now-grown children when they used their child-size rakes helping us clean up the yard and fill orange pumpkin bags.



