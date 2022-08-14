Roasted radish salad

This roasted radish salad makes a great side for a summer grill-out.

 NDSU photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

“What is the topic of your grant proposal?” I asked the person sitting next to me on a plane.

Our conversation occurred nearly a decade ago, but I still remember it. She was a medical doctor working in gastrointestinal research.



Tags

Load comments