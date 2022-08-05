Purchase Access

To facilitate the final transition of the Montana Department of Corrections’ (DOC) WATCh East facility in Glendive to a privately run community substance use disorder treatment center, the department will begin directing DUI treatment referrals to other facilities beginning this month.

“This move will provide Community, Counseling, and Correctional Services, Inc. (CCCS) the available beds to begin delivering much-needed treatment options to rural residents on the eastern side of the state, including Medicaid recipients,” DOC Director Brian Gootkin said. “Creating treatment opportunities in rural Montana is critical to diverting folks from the criminal justice system.”



