To facilitate the final transition of the Montana Department of Corrections’ (DOC) WATCh East facility in Glendive to a privately run community substance use disorder treatment center, the department will begin directing DUI treatment referrals to other facilities beginning this month.
“This move will provide Community, Counseling, and Correctional Services, Inc. (CCCS) the available beds to begin delivering much-needed treatment options to rural residents on the eastern side of the state, including Medicaid recipients,” DOC Director Brian Gootkin said. “Creating treatment opportunities in rural Montana is critical to diverting folks from the criminal justice system.”
The facility, which is owned by the state, will be leased to CCCS, which currently runs the WATCh East program, a correctional program for individuals convicted of felony DUIs. WATCh East opened its doors in 2005, but has seen declining use with the concurrent expansion of Medicaid and felony treatment courts around the state.
Offenders in the WATCh East program will be released to community supervision or transferred to other correctional facilities based on their individual risks and needs. The DOC will assist staff at the new Badlands Recovery Center with case review, transition planning, and transport of offenders over the next couple of months.
CCCS has been working with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) to complete the licensing process required to accept Medicaid reimbursement.
Mike Thatcher, chief executive officer for CCCS, said he is thankful for the collaboration and assistance he has received from the DOC, DPHHS, Governor’s Office, and the community of Glendive to make this transition.
“We’re excited to activate this program,” he said. “This will allow many folks to gain access to inpatient treatment at the 3.5 level of care. Obviously there’s a great need and we’re ready to step up to meet that.”