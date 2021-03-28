CBIC has announced that Suzann Radke, Infection Control/Employee Health Manager at Sidney Health Center has earned the Certified in Infection Control (CIC®) credential and has demonstrated a mastery of infection prevention and control knowledge by taking and passing this comprehensive examination. Certification is maintained through successful completion of the recertification examination every five years.
Suzann spent a year studying for this certification with a large part of it overlapping the COVID-19 pandemic. In her role, Suzann collects, analyzes, and provides infection data and trends to nursing staff, doctors and advanced practice providers; consults on infection risk assessment, prevention, and control strategies; provides education and training; and implements evidence-based infection control practices.
Radke is also one of the leaders at Sidney Health Center assisting in the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic helping to track personal protective equipment, proper use and disposal of supplies, and vaccination distribution.
Suzann was able to take part in the certification process due to a grant through Montana Hospital Association to the Montana Flex Program and the HIIN.
The Certification Board of Infection Control and Epidemiology, Inc. (CBIC®) administers the exam certifying individuals as CICs. The purpose of the certification process is to protect the public by providing standardized measurement of current basic knowledge needed for person practicing infection control; encouraging individual growth and study, thereby promoting professionalism among infection prevention and control professionals; and formally recognizing infection prevention and control professionals who fulfill the requirements for certification. Individuals who earn their CIC® credential join over 7,000 practitioners worldwide who are Certified in Infection Control. The National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA) accredits CBIC’s certification program, which signifies that CBIC has met the highest national voluntary standards for private certification. CBIC periodically conducts job analyses to assure that certification measures current practices and knowledge required for infection prevention and control and applied epidemiology.
CBIC is a voluntary autonomous multidisciplinary board that provides direction for and administers the certification process for professionals in infection prevention and control and applied epidemiology. CBIC is independent and separate from any other infection and control and applied epidemiology. For more information about CBIC, visit www.cbic.org.