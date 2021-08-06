The Richland County Health Department will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Tuesdays and will offer a limited stock of Pfizer brand vaccine.
The Health Department carries Moderna 2-dose and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) 1-dose COVID-19 vaccine, offered at walk-in clinics on Tuesdays from 12:30 to 3:00 without appointment. Beginning August 10th, a limited number of Pfizer vaccines will be available.
“We were finally able to acquire Pfizer vaccine in reasonable quantities from Glendive Medical Center’s ultra-cold storage,” said Health Assurance Nurse Director Kathy Helmuth of the new development.
“Once removed from the ultra-cold storage, we are able to store the vaccine in our freezer and fridge for a limited period of time. This limited freezer and fridge storage time allows us to carry only limited quantities,” Helmuth said.
Pfizer brand COVID-19 vaccine is licensed for people ages 12 and older and is given in a 2-dose series, 21 days apart. To ensure that vaccine is available for you or your teen, please call the Health Department at 406-433-2207 to reserve a dose at a Tuesday clinic.
All clinics are held at the Health Department, located at 1201 West Holly, in Sidney. The Health Department is located in the Community Services Building, next to the Mainstays hotel; in front of the Law & Justice Center; and kitty corner to the new Fire Hall.
If you have insurance please, bring your insurance card. Expect to spend about 30 minutes at the Health Department, though there may be additional unforeseen wait times. For questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine or to reserve a dose of Pfizer vaccine, please call 406-433-2207.