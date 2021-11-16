COVID-19 UPDATE

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Richland County Health Department continues to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Tuesday each week from 12:30-3 p.m.

Moderna, Pfizer, and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) are available at each clinic for those 12 years and older. Please bring your health insurance card if you have health insurance.

The Health Department expects high client volumes at upcoming clinics and as such, you may wait 30 minutes or longer to receive your vaccine.

For questions or accommodations outside of the regular clinic hours, contact the Health Department at 406-433-2207. The Health Department is located at 1201 West Holly in Sidney.

Tags

Load comments