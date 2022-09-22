A Red Cross Blood drive planned on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from noon to 6 p.m. at St. Matthew’s parish Center on 310 Seventh St. SE in Sidney.
The event comes even as the national American Red Cross is kicking off a national campaign asking eligible donors to make an appointment for a blood donation this fall.
“On the first day of falll, the American Red Cross is asking the public to start the season off with a life-saving blood donation,” a media release from American Red Cross states. “While the leaves turn the need for blood never changes. Those who give this fall play an important role in keeping the blood supply high enough to help patients counting on blood products for care — especially ahead of the busy holiday season.”
The Sidney event will have very limited opportunities for walk-ins, so advance appointments are being recommended. You can call either 406-868-0911 or 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.rog to make the appointment.
In October, Red Cross is offering donors a $5 e-Gift Card by email to a merchant of choice to sweeten the deal for blood donors.
In September, they are also offering a chance to win two tickets to a VIP NASCAR racing experience.
Blood donors must wait at least eight weeks between donations of whole blood and 16 weeks between Power Red donations. White blood donors can donate up to six times a year, and platelet apheresis donors may give every Sven days up to 24 times per year.
Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Other eligibility criteria may apply. To read more about the blood donations process, visit the Red Cross online at https://tinyurl.com/y5rpe2kw.