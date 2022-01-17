The Richland County Health Department is announcing 43 additional cases of COVID-19 in a Richland County resident and the release of 34 cases.
These cases and releases have occurred between Jan. 4-11, 2022.
This brings the total case count to 2,167. Of that total, 2,098 cases recovered and 30 deaths have been linked to COVID. There are currently 39 active cases in Richland County. These cases are associated with travel outside of Richland County, exposures within the workplace, events and household exposures.
Richland County has vaccines for those ages 5-years-old and older.
Vaccines for COVID-19 are available during scheduled walk-in clinics each Tuesday from 12:30-3 p.m. for ages 12 and older.
Call the Richland County Health at 406-433-2207 regarding testing or vaccination questions. Your questions can be answered by a knowledgeable public health staff member.
The Department encourages all community members to take COVID-19 recommendations and precautions to slow the spread of the virus in the Richland County community.
Those who have been named as a close contact, exposed, or have a new onset of flu or cold-like symptoms should stay home and monitor themself for symptoms.
COVID-19 affects different people in different ways. Infected people have had a wide range of symptoms reported – from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with the following symptoms may have COVID-19: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.
The department recommends people wash their hands often and appropriately; isolate away from family members, especially high-risk individuals; clean and sanitize commonly touched surfaces in the home; social distance; wear a mask when unable to socially distance; avoid large gatherings; and keep their social circle small.