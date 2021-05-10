The Richland County Health Department will be offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Tuesday in May and June. The single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) and the two-dose Moderna will be offered on alternating weeks.
Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be offered on Tuesdays from 12:30-3 p.m.
Moderna two-dose vaccine will be offered May 11, May 25, June 8, and June 22. Those receiving the Moderna two-dose vaccine should plan on attending an additional clinic 4-6 weeks later to receive the second dose. Dates for a corresponding second-dose clinic will be provided at the first clinic.
Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) single-dose vaccine will be offered May 18, June 1 and June 1. There will be no COVID clinic on June 29.
Additional clinics further into the summer will be announced.
All clinics are held at the Health Department, located at 1201 West Holly Street in Sidney. The Health Department is located in the Community Services Building next to the Mainstays hotel in front of the Law & Justice Center and catty-corner to the new Fire Hall.
Those seeking the vaccine must be 18 years of age or older and must not have received any other vaccines in the two weeks prior to the clinic. Anyone who has insurance is asked to bring their insurance card.
Expect to spend about 30 minutes at the Health Department, though there may be additional unforeseen wait times.
For questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, please call 406-433-2207.