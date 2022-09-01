DRIVE-THRU FLU SHOT

Richland County's drive-thru flu shot clinic will offer both a standard dose and high dose flu shot for adults only.

Richland County Health Department has set the date for its annual drive-through, mass flu shot clinic. It will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Richland County Fire Hall in Sidney.

The Drive-Thru Clinic will serve adults only. Both regular and high-dose flu shots will be available. No other shots will be given during the clinic.



