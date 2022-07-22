While the Richland County Health Department has been offering free at home COVID tests, available in the lobby of the Community Services Building (1201 W. Holly, Sidney, Mont.), these tests are expected to run out by early September. Once they run out, the Health Department will cease distribution of free home COVID tests.
The tests have been given an extended, FDA approved expiration date of September 30, 2022. They will be available to the public for free until there are no tests remaining. When all tests have been distributed, the Richland County Health Department will inform the public via their Facebook page.
Reynolds Market, White Drug, and the Sidney Health Center pharmacy have at home tests available for purchase locally.
Each residential U.S. household is eligible for an order of eight free rapid antigen COVID-19 tests. Further information about these at home tests, including extended shelf life and expiration dates, is available on the FDA website.
An order of eight tests from USPS will arrive in two separate packages of four tests. To forded the tests, you must enter your shipping address and contact information at the link provided.
It is the recommendation of the Richland County Health Department to keep home tests on hand in order to test family members when COVID-19 symptoms occur.
Those wishing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or booster can make an appointment at the Health Department during regular clinic hours. To make an appointment or ask any further questions, call the Richland County Health Department at 406-433-2207.