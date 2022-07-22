CARESTART COVID TEST KIT

While the Richland County Health Department has been offering free at home COVID tests, available in the lobby of the Community Services Building (1201 W. Holly, Sidney, Mont.), these tests are expected to run out by early September. Once they run out, the Health Department will cease distribution of free home COVID tests.

The tests have been given an extended, FDA approved expiration date of September 30, 2022. They will be available to the public for free until there are no tests remaining. When all tests have been distributed, the Richland County Health Department will inform the public via their Facebook page.



