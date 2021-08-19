According to a report by the Richland County Health Department, the county has seen a spike in the number of cases over the past two weeks, adding 24 new cases while releasing 11 cases. The new cases and releases occurred between July 29 and Aug. 17. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 15 active cases in the county. A total of 18 deaths in Richland County have been attributed to COVID-19.
The reports states several of the cases are associated with travel outside of Richland County and several more are associated with household clusters.
The additional cases brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Richland County to 1,288 with 1,255 of those cases recovered.
Case information is as follows:
Case 1288: A female in her 60's who was not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1287: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who was not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1286: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who was not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1285: A male in his 50's who was not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1284: A male in his 70's who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1283: A male between the ages of 0 and 9 who was not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1282: A female between the ages of 0 and 9 who was not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1281: A female in her 30's who was not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1280: A male in his 30's who was not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1279: A male in his 50's who was not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1278: A male in his 60's who was not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1277: A male in his 60's who was hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1276: A male in his 30's who was not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1275: A female in her 50's who was not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1274: A male between the ages of 0 and 9 who was not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1273: A female in her 30's who was not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1272: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who was not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1271: A female in her 30's who was not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1270: A male in his 30's who was not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1269: A female in her 20's who was not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1268: A female in her 40's who was not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1267: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who was not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1266: A female in her 30's who was not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1265: A female in her 50's who was not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
The Department will continue to provide updates at the discretion of Department staff.
Vaccines for COVID-19 are available during scheduled walk-in clinics each Tuesday from 12:30 to 3 p.m.
Contact the Health Department at 406-433-2207 for more information.