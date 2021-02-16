Montana State University Extension will be offering a Virtual Dining with Diabetes class beginning Monday, March 1 at 5:30 p.m. and continuing through the month of March. Anyone is invited to participate in this virtual class.
Dining with Diabetes is a nationally accredited program for adults with, or at risk of, developing Type 2 Diabetes. Family members and/or friends are also invited to attend the program. The class will meet via WebEx weekly for four weeks (March 1, 8, 15, and 22) with a three-month follow-up class in June.
As a part of this virtual course participants will learn how to prepare meals that are healthy, simple, and taste good while enjoying the comforts of home. During these virtual sessions, recipes will be demonstrated, and participants will have the opportunity to follow along and create a meal in their own kitchens.
Participants will learn information regarding diabetes, including how to understand important diabetes-related medical tests and pharmaceuticals. Up-to-date information on nutrition, meal planning, and exercise, will also be included in this program.
After taking the class, 50% of past participants experienced a drop in A1C and 59% saw a drop in blood pressure. Participants also increased their daily physical activity and fruit and vegetable intake and were more confident that they could keep their diabetes under control.
Diabetes is a very serious and costly disease, but research has shown that those who learn to manage their blood glucose (sugar) levels, eat healthy, and exercise regularly can lower their risk of complications and lead a healthier and more productive life. For individuals with pre-diabetes, lifestyle modification information learned in this class can prevent individuals from developing Type 2 diabetes and the complications associated with it.
Preregistration is required so the WebEx link may be distributed. Please contact the Valley County Extension Office at (406)228-6241 or the Richland County Extension Office at (406)433-1206.