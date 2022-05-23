Sidney Health Center is pleased to announce the addition of Sarah Farrow, Adult-Gerontology Nurse Practitioner (AGNP) to the medical staff as an advanced practice provider in the Primary Care Clinic.
Sarah, who has been a lifelong learner, passed her Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nursing Boards in December 2021 and transitioned to her new role earlier this year. Sarah started her career in healthcare at Sidney Health Center 20 years ago as a Certified Nurses Aide at Extended Care. Through the years, she has continued her education earning her LPN and RN degrees. For the last few years, she has worked closely with Dr. Rajohn Karanjai in the clinic setting while continuing her education to become a nurse practitioner.
As an Adult-Gerontology Nurse Practitioner, Sarah cares and treats older adults with a well-rounded approach. Her practice includes wellness checkups, diagnosis and treatment of illnesses and injuries as well as monitoring and treatment of chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes and asthma.
Sarah, who grew up in Fairview, is the seventh born of eight children. She is married with two children and enjoys spending time with her family, following their extracurricular activities, helping on the farm, and playing pinochle in her spare time.
During her clinical rotation, she spent two weeks in Brazil setting up clinics at little villages along the Amazon and provided free healthcare to the communities. Sarah commented that she chose a career in healthcare as a young high school graduate because it seemed like a logical choice at the time. Encouragement from Dr. Karanjai pushed her to continue her education to become a nurse practitioner.
Sidney Health Center's primary care team is comprised of physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants who work to diagnose and treat illness, manage chronic conditions, and provide routine checkups including health-risk assessments and screening tests.