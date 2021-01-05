BILLINGS – Registration for the 19th Annual Shape Up Montana program is underway. Since it began in 2003, over 85,000 Montanans have logged more than 15 million activity miles! Shape Up Montana is a team-based healthy lifestyle program of the Big Sky State Games that helps Montanans to be more physically active and make healthier nutrition choices. The team competition is based on Accumulated Activity by logging miles with the aid of an activity conversion calculator and a smartphone app. A Weight Loss category, based on healthful eating and physical activity, can be added at no extra charge. Teams of 4 to 10 individuals work together for three months (February 1 – May 1). Mileage is converted from regular daily activities (yard work, housework) and aerobic activity (swimming, running, walking, cycling, etc.).
Shape Up Montana works with the business community, member organizations and families to engage their employees and members in a team format that spurs increasing physical activity and encourages healthy eating habits. Past Shape Up Montana teams have included businesses, church groups, organizations, friends, clubs, school staff and families.
The cost for the three-month program is $20 ($15 for sponsors of Big Sky State Games (BSSG) programs). The first 500 team captains to enter their team will receive a $10 Scheels gift card. Everyone who enters receives a Shape Up Montana T-shirt, entry into the new Shape Up Montana Virtual 5k Walk/Run, and access to a Shape Up Montana app for easy logging on the go.
There is also the option to only participate in the Shape Up Montana Virtual 5k. The Virtual 5k takes place April 26 - 30 and participants have the flexibility of choosing their own time and place to complete the walk/run. Participants will receive a t-shirt, bib, and finisher medal. The cost of the Virtual 5k is $20. Participants in the 3-month program will automatically be entered in the Virtual 5k.
The program features health and wellness resources, weekly challenges for bonus miles, and exercise videos from Montana experts. Awards will be presented for weekly challenge completion, monthly reporting and for the top three teams in each division.
Online registration is available at shapeupmontana.org or call (406) 254-7426. The t-shirt deadline is January 31 (late entries accepted). Community Sponsors include Billings Clinic, Cushing Terrell, Scheels, Pierce Flooring, Montana State Fund and Montana Television Network. Contributing Sponsors are Albertsons and Wendy’s.
The Big Sky State Games’ Major Sponsors are Kampgrounds of America, First Interstate Bank, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana.