Sidney Health Center recently partnered with Shared Medical Services (SMS) to bring the first digital PET/CT technology service to Montana. The state-of-the art digital PET/CT scanner delivers faster scan times, reduced radiation doses and enhanced visualization of small lesions with exceptional image quality.

PET/CT combines the functional information from a Positron Emission Tomography (PET) exam with anatomical information from a Computed Tomography (CT) exam in one single exam. When these two scans are combined, it helps physicians diagnose a problem, predict outcomes associated with various therapeutic alternatives, pinpoint the best approach to treatment and monitor treatment progress.



