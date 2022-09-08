Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

This month, Sidney Eye Care is celebrating its 10 year anniversary. Much has changed in the decade since Dr. Kristin O’Brien and Jason O’Brien purchased the practice, starting with the name itself. They purchased Family Eye Care from Dr. Greg Cavanaugh in 2012 and rebranded as Sidney Eye Care that same year.

The most recognizable change occurred when the practice moved around the corner from the original location in 2016. After purchasing the rest of the building where Sidney Eye Care currently sits, they started on a major renovation that tippled their office space, making way for more exam rooms, dedicated testing rooms for OCT imaging and visual field testing, a contact lens bar, and a gallery-style eyewear showroom.



Tags

Load comments