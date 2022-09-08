This month, Sidney Eye Care is celebrating its 10 year anniversary. Much has changed in the decade since Dr. Kristin O’Brien and Jason O’Brien purchased the practice, starting with the name itself. They purchased Family Eye Care from Dr. Greg Cavanaugh in 2012 and rebranded as Sidney Eye Care that same year.
The most recognizable change occurred when the practice moved around the corner from the original location in 2016. After purchasing the rest of the building where Sidney Eye Care currently sits, they started on a major renovation that tippled their office space, making way for more exam rooms, dedicated testing rooms for OCT imaging and visual field testing, a contact lens bar, and a gallery-style eyewear showroom.
Other changes to the clinic have been more subtle.
“Outside of the facility itself, we changed from a practice with four part-time employees to ten full-time employees, due to our efficient technician and scribe system,” Dr. Kristin O’Brien says. “We brought in some specialty equipment for ocular disease, and have increased our frame inventory by four times.”
In the next decade, Dr. O’Brien wants to see the practice continue to expand in Sidney.
“The practice has grown and should support a total of two and a half doctors,” she said.
She would also like to increase specialty services in myopia management, dry eye treatments, and possibly aesthetics.
In the meantime, Sidney Eye Care is celebrating their past ten years with an “Under the SEE” party and trunk show.
“Trunk shows are a unique event that eyewear galleries regularly offer in urban areas. I think it is nice to bring that same type of experience to the great community of Sidney. Vendors enjoy doing them, and we are fortunate to have some vendors that are happy to show support in our rural setting,” says Dr. O’Brien.
The event will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Sidney Eye Care. Venders from The McGee Group and Maui Jim will be showing frames, and there will be special deals on eyewear, as well as refreshments, games, and prizes all afternoon.