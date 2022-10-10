Mary Jeane Johnson recently took advantage of a program offered by Sidney Health Center Extended Care, a transitional rehabilitation program for people who are released from the hospital but need additional care before returning to their home. Johnson had been in the hospital for surgery and pneumonia.
“The short stay rehab program provided me with an extensive, well-planned program that allowed me to work hard and regain the strength I needed to be able to transition to The Lodge,” Johnson said.
According to Sidney Health Care, the transitional care is made available to help individuals safely recover after staying in the hospital. Short-stay residents are given skilled nursing care and rehabilitation services to promote quality of life and to aid in regaining physical abilities until they are ready to transition home.
“I really needed physical therapy to help me get stronger after surgery. The Extended Care staff encouraged me to get up and maintain a strong exercise routine,” Johnson said. “I completed physical therapy five times per week in addition to some weekend days where I would walk, utilize the exercise machine, and do leg raises with weights,”
Johnson has successfully transitioned to The Lodge with increased confidence and motivation. She said the program gave her the confidence to walk on her own, feel better and stronger, and stay motivated to continue exercising.
Services offered for short-stay rehabilitation clients include in-room dining services, individualized therapy services, around-the-clock nursing care, and full access to Extended Care therapy areas.
When Johnson graduated from the program, she expressed her gratitude to all the Extended Care nursing staff, therapists and her social worker for providing high-quality care and services during her four weeks at Extended Care.
For more information about the Extended Care Rehab Short Stay program, visit the website at SidneyHealthCenter.org or contact Extended Care social services at 406-488-2327.