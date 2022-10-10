Mary Jeane Johnson

 Sidney Health Center

Mary Jeane Johnson recently took advantage of a program offered by Sidney Health Center Extended Care, a transitional rehabilitation program for people who are released from the hospital but need additional care before returning to their home. Johnson had been in the hospital for surgery and pneumonia.

“The short stay rehab program provided me with an extensive, well-planned program that allowed me to work hard and regain the strength I needed to be able to transition to The Lodge,” Johnson said.



