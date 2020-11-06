Sidney Health Center’s annual meeting will go forward this year, but will look a little different, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The location of the meeting has been moved to the Richland County Fair Event Center, to provide space for social distancing. Other precautions for the meeting will be taken as well, including the use of face coverings and temperature screenings.
No dinner will be served at the event this year. Those attending will receive instead a complimentary gift and packet of information highlighting achievements in fiscal year 2020.
SHC members who are either not feeling well or who have tested positive for COVID-19 are asked to refrain from attending in person, and instead vote by proxy.
Those awaiting test results for COVID-19, or who have been a close contact of someone with COVID-19 should also refrain from attending and vote by proxy.
Anyone with a compromised immune system or an underlying condition such as heart disease, high blood pressure, or diabetes may also want to refrain from attending in person, and instead vote by proxy.
The SHC annual meeting will include a variety of reports, from the Chief of Medical Staff and the Administrator, to the auditor’s report, approval of prior membership meeting minutes and more.
In addition, there is an election for two board members. Candidates include incumbents Lance Averett and Robert Burnison and challengers Julie Gross and Timothy Tharp.