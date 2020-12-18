Hospitals in seven of Montana’s most populated cities are receiving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for their frontline healthcare workers, and a hospital in Billings was among the first in Montana to receive a shipment of vaccine on Monday.
The moment does mark a turning point in the pandemic. But not for rural communities, which will have to wait for the second vaccine that’s in the pipeline for emergency use, from Moderna.
The reason for that is the Pfizer vaccine’s requirement for ultra-cold storage — at -94 degrees Fahrenheit — and the fact that the smallest shipment contains 975 doses per box. Those boxes also can only be opened for a few minutes once or twice a day, necessitating facilities that can handle and administer a large number of these specialized doses in a very short time.
Given that, Gov. Steve Bullock’s administration decided the most practical distribution for the Pfizer vaccine’s first shipment of 9,750 doses would be for 10 hospitals in the state’s largest cities to share the vaccine for their health care workers.
That will help keep the state’s overall health care capacity for serious cases fully staffed, Bullock said.
Right now, hospital beds are 70 percent full statewide. There are 9,265 active COVID-19 cases and 275 active hospitalizations related to the disease, a substantial drop from previous weeks.
The Moderna vaccine could be just days away from emergency use authorization. It will have 100 doses per box and does not require specialized freezer equipment for storage.
Moderna's vaccine has received a green light from an independent review panel for the FDA, and could get its emergency use authorization as soon as Friday. That would put distribution sometime mid-next week.
Sidney Health Center Senior Executive for Marketing Rita Steinbeisser said Sidney Health Center is prepared and ready to receive Moderna’s vaccine whenever it arrives.
“(We’ve) been in constant communication with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services in regards to the COVID-19 vaccine,” she said. “We are on the list for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine allocation, and hope to hear in the next few days when we can expect a shipment.”
Moderna’s blind clinical trials have involved more than 30,300 participants and data show it is 94.1 percent effective against COVID-19. The placebo group, which did not receive vaccine, had 185 COVID-19 infections. The group receiving the vaccine had just 11.
Moderna’s vaccine will be administered as two doses, 28 days apart. Data are showing it begins to offer some protection shortly after the first dose, with protection continuing to build with the second dose.
Data also show the vaccine reduces asymptomatic infections by about 67 percent, which health care experts say is game-changing when it comes to protecting vulnerable citizens from inadvertent exposure.
Safety data also show about 16 percent of people had what the FDA defines as a serious adverse reaction, which is anything that requires medical care or that interferes with daily life.
Among the adverse reactions reported by participants in the trial:
• injection site pain — 91.6 percent
• fatigue — 68.5 percent
• headache — 59.6 percent
• joint pain — 44.8 percent
• chills — 43.4 percent
Severe adverse reactions occurred in .2 to 9.7 percent of participants and were more frequent after dose 2 than after dose 1. They were also generally less frequent for those over age 65 as compared to younger participants.
Several key questions remain unknown about both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines, among them how long protection from the vaccine will last. That will require continued monitoring of participants in the clinical trial, as well as potential recipients under the EUA.
It’s also not yet known how well these vaccines will work for those with compromised immune systems, women who are pregnant, or those under age 18. And there have, as yet, been no studies comparing the vaccine to measures like wearing face masks and social distancing.
Moderna has said it will monitor its trial pool for two years and conduct additional studies among people who receive the vaccine under the EUA to answer questions about the vaccine.
Questions about the vaccine approval process have prompted many questions about the vaccine’s safety, but health officials with the CDC, National Institutes of Health, and other federal agencies have said no corners were cut. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, meanwhile, in Montana to stand up COVID testing at Fort Peck, talked about the vaccine’s safety parameters and said he believes it is safe and that he will be getting it as soon as he is allowed to on national television. He made good on that promise Friday, along with Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence.