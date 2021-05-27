Sidney Health Center is featured as a 5-star hospital on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Hospital Care Compare website. The overall rating is based on how well hospitals perform across different areas of quality, like treating heart attacks and stroke, readmission rates and safety of care.
Categories that are reported to Medicare and rated include:
- Timely and Effective Care
- Safety of Care
- Mortality
- Readmissions
- Patient Experience
Examples that fall within these categories are Emergency Department length of stay, percentage of employees who get the flu shot, and readmission rates.
“The 5-star CMS rating is a direct result of hard work put in by physicians and staff across the organization,” stated Jennifer Doty, Sidney Health Center CEO. “Our team has focused on improving communication as well as evaluating and improving workflows to drive results in several areas. I am extremely proud of their dedication and teamwork as we continually work to create a culture of excellence.”
Previously, Sidney Health Center was listed as a 4-star hospital. The implementation of numerous patient-centered care practices contributed to achieving the 5-star rating. In the past year, clinical staff implemented daily safety huddles to improve communication across departments. Other strategies included training and workflow improvements.
Care Compare is a consumer-oriented website that provides information on how well we are providing the recommended care to our patients. This information helps consumers make informed decisions about where to go for their healthcare services. To see how Sidney Health Center matches up against area facilities, go to the Care Compare website at www.medicare.gov/care-compare.