Sidney, Montana (July 15, 2022) – Sidney Health Center’s rehabilitation services including cardiac and pulmonary rehab moved into a newly remodeled space the week of July 11. Both departments are now located on 12th avenue southwest directly behind the Medical Arts Building and north of the Emergency Department parking lot on the Sidney Health Center campus.

The new construction features a private outside entrance, large windows, and a spacious workout area for patients who have been referred to one of the rehabilitation programs including physical, occupational, speech, or cardiac and pulmonary services.



