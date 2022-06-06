The Sidney Herald’s Healthy Kids Expo will take place on Friday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Richland County Event Center in Sidney. This year’s expo is sponsored by Kraken Resources and Sidney Health Center.
The Healthy Kids Expo is an exciting opportunity to reach the youth of Richland County and promote health in all aspects. The expo provides a fun, engaging experience as kids learn how to reach and maintain a healthy lifestyle.
“We are so excited for this opportunity to give back to the community, and we can’t wait to see all the smiling faces at this year’s event,” said Sidney Herald Publisher Clarice Touhey.
Admission is free to the public. There will be bounce houses, an ambulance and giveaways for kids offered by the Sidney Herald and participating businesses and organizations. In addition, there will be featured entertainment, food and booths. The food will be provided by the Moose Lodge.
The booths will be presented by the Sidney Lions Club, Sunrise Women’s Clinic, Wellness Way, AFSP, Cornerstone Pentecostal Church, sponsors Kraken Oil and Sidney Health Center and more. Booths are still available at $40 per space. Please contact the Sidney Herald at 406-433-2403 to reserve your $40 booth space or free entertainment slot.
“This event brought in over 300 kiddos last year and we’re hoping that the improved day and time will make that number grow even more,” said Senior Sales Consultant Madina Sult. “We’re very proud to be able to bring a much-needed, free kids event to the area each year, and are very grateful to the community and our sponsors for helping make this happen. Looking forward to seeing all of you on June 17!”