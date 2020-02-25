Glendive Medical Center (GMC) is hosting a Spring Wellness Fair (previously known as the Community Blood Draw) for the public March 4–6 and March 9–10 from 7 to 9 a.m.
The Fair offers reduced costs on a large selection of blood panels and will be held in Carney Conference Room in the lower level of the hospital. Plenty of refreshments, information booths on GMC services, and health and wellness tips will be offered to patrons. Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is necessary.
“We are striving to provide opportunities for community members to maintain and improve their health and wellness, and the Spring Wellness Fair offers them a chance to gauge where they are at in their wellness journey,” stated Jill Domek, vice president of GMC Clinical Services.
All labs are processed locally at GMC and results are guaranteed in electronic medical records within 24 hours for patients of Glendive Medical Center, as well as those who doctor at Billings Clinic. Paper copies are available through the lab two weeks following the fair.
A larger selection of panels at reduced costs is available including: Wellness $40; PSA $20; Anemia with Vitamin D $35; and A1C $15.
“The public is offered these discounted rates twice per calendar year so those who attend the Spring Wellness Fair can take advantage of reduced prices on these panels one more time during 2020,” stated Amanda Gillispie, GMC Laboratory manager.
Patients can either stop by to request their reduced cost panels any time after the Spring Wellness Fair, or wait to attend the Wellness Fair that GMC is planning for later in the Fall 2020.
Blood draws are quick and convenient, and the public can walk in at any time between 7am and 9am; no appointment is necessary. It is recommended to drink plenty of water and no food after midnight prior to the blood draw. At this time, blood draws are limited to adults 18 and over only.
Insurance will not be accepted; however, patients can submit their claim after the appointment is done. Cash, credit and check will be accepted at the registration table the day of the event. Patient Access Reps will be on site to schedule appointments with providers to go over results once they are available.
For more information, contact Becca Klang at 406-345-2624.
Glendive Medical Center (GMC) operates two nursing homes. Call 406-345-3306 for inquiries or visit www.gmc.org.