Big Timber, Mont. seems like a long way to travel for a meeting, but for suicide prevention training, it's worth the effort.
Montana has one of the highest per-capita rates of suicide in the nation, as struggling ranchers and farmers grapple with economic difficulties and major life decisions that impact their families.
Learn how to offer hope and get help. On Tuesday evening, Feb. 18, 2020 Sweet Grass County Farm Bureau is presenting a QPR Suicide Prevention Training session. The training takes place at Sweet Grass County Ambulance Station, 200 W. First Ave. in Big Timber.
QPR ecnompasses three simple steps anyone can learn to save a life. QPR training teaches how to Question, Persuade and Refer by learning the warning signs of suicide.
“It’s a sad and sobering fact that Montana leads the nation in suicide deaths,” noted Bonita Cremer, president of Sweet Grass County Farm Bureau. “Our farming and ranching families are not immune to suicide and are currently experiencing exceptionally stressful times.
“Our county Farm Bureau decided to sponsor a QPR training,” Cremer continued, adding it is free to everyone and sponsored by the Sweet Grass County Farm Bureau Federation.
The free training runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Everyone in the community and beyond is encouraged to attend.
For more information contact Bonita Cremer, sgcofarmbureau@gmail.com or visit qprinstitute.com.