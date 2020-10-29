Today, the nonprofit and nonpartisan organization, West Health Institute and Global Strategy Group released a new report which found that hundreds of thousands of Montana families are not seeking medical treatment or filling their prescriptions due to cost. The report comes from a poll that queried 4,200 likely voters from Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Montana and North Carolina, with 600 likely voters surveyed from each state.
The findings in Montana reveal that nearly 160,000 (19%) of Montanans said they or their family members did not seek treatment for a health problem in the last year due to cost concerns, while more than 126,000 (15%) others said they could not afford medications prescribed by their doctors.
These findings paint a grim picture of the devastating impacts of unaffordable and inaccessible healthcare with another 92,000 (11%) reporting they have experienced the death of a friend or family member in the last five years because they could not afford necessary treatment.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has only heightened people’s concerns over the high cost of healthcare and has put the issue squarely on the ballot,” said Tim Lash, Chief Strategy Officer at West Health Institute. “For decades politicians have promised to lower costs, but these have largely been broken promises. People are frustrated and worried, and more importantly, they are getting sicker and even dying. I think this sentiment and the real-life consequences they’re experiencing from a high-priced healthcare system will color whom they vote for in the next election.”
According to the survey, healthcare costs are going up for over 3 out of 4 Montana families and at the same time roughly 42,000 Montana families have lost insurance coverage due to the economic shutdown brought on by the pandemic.
Methodology
The findings are from a multi-channel survey of 4,200 likely general election voters. Six hundred interviews were conducted in the following states between August 20 – 30, 2020: Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Montana, and North Carolina. Interviews were conducted by live telephone and via web-based panel. Interviews conducted via web-based panel were matched back to a corresponding voter file. The confidence interval for the survey at 95% confidence interval overall is +/- 1.5%, and +/- 4% within each state.
The complete report is online at https://www.westhealth.org/lowering-healthcare-costs/west-health-report-montanas-health-cost-crisis/