Gov. Greg Gianforte has opened up COVID-19 vaccine availability to Montana residents who are 18-years-old and older.
To accommodate this change. the Richland County Health Department is currently taking names and phone numbers for their vaccine waiting list.
The expected wait time is currently 2-3 weeks but could change depending on the availability of vaccines.
The Richland clinic is currently receiving the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses. This vaccine is only approved for residents 18-years-old and older. The Moderna vaccine also requires a post vaccination monitoring period of between 15-30 minutes. With an appointment, those receiving the vaccine at the Richland Clinic can expect to be at the clinic 20-40 minutes for each appointment.
To schedule an appointment or for more information call the clinic at 406-433-6947 and leave your name and phone number.