Volunteer nurses Heidi Stortroen, LPN (Sidney Sugars Occupational Health Nurse) and Beck Bradley, LPN, Richland County Safety Coordinator prepare their stations for the drive-thru flu shot clinic in this file 2021 photo.
The Richland County Health Department has held a mass flu shot clinic at the start of each flu season for the last 15 years, all of which have been made possible by hundreds of community volunteers.
Making the 2021 Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic run smoothly took the work of 45 total volunteers and staff, which included 7 volunteer nurses, 17 support volunteers, 18 Health Department staff, and 3 AmeriCorps members, and logistical support from Disaster and Emergency Services and Richland County Public Works. A total of 400 doses of flu vaccine were given that day.
Volunteers cover a breadth of different positions at the drive-thru clinic, including serving as nurse helpers, traffic control, providing assistance with paperwork, logistical help, and of course, credentialed volunteer nurses give flu shots.
This year, the Drive-Thru Mass Flu Shot Clinic will be held at the Richland County Fire Hall in Sidney on September 29th, from 10AM to 6PM. The Drive-Thru Clinic will serve adults only, and offers both regular and high-dose flu shots. No other shots will be given during the clinic. No COVID-19 vaccine will be given. No appointment is needed. Flu shots cannot be given to those who have animals in their vehicles. Children may be in the vehicle, but may not receive flu shots. Private insurance, Medicare and Medicaid will be billed for those who bring their insurance cards. Follow traffic signs to enter the Fire Hall from the North side.
Flu shots are available for those 6 months and older at the Richland County Health Department during normal clinic hours by appointment, from 10AM to 4:30PM Monday through Wednesday. Additional clinic hours are the second Wednesday until 6pm, and the third Thursday of the month, from 1:00PM to 4:00PM by appointment. Check the Department Facebook page at