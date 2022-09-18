RCHD FLU SHOT CLINIC 1

Volunteer nurses Heidi Stortroen, LPN (Sidney Sugars Occupational Health Nurse) and Beck Bradley, LPN, Richland County Safety Coordinator prepare their stations for the drive-thru flu shot clinic in this file 2021 photo.

The Richland County Health Department has held a mass flu shot clinic at the start of each flu season for the last 15 years, all of which have been made possible by hundreds of community volunteers.

Making the 2021 Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic run smoothly took the work of 45 total volunteers and staff, which included 7 volunteer nurses, 17 support volunteers, 18 Health Department staff, and 3 AmeriCorps members, and logistical support from Disaster and Emergency Services and Richland County Public Works. A total of 400 doses of flu vaccine were given that day.



