Health officials keep watch on West Nile (copy)
West Nile virus has been confirmed in mosquitoes in neighboring Dawson County, according to reports from the Montana Health Department, as well as an infected horse confirmed in Lewis and Clark County.

To date, no human cases of WNV have been identified this season, but increased risk of West Nile infection in both humans and horses is expected to continue through at least October.



