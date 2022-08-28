West Nile virus has been confirmed in mosquitoes in neighboring Dawson County, according to reports from the Montana Health Department, as well as an infected horse confirmed in Lewis and Clark County.
To date, no human cases of WNV have been identified this season, but increased risk of West Nile infection in both humans and horses is expected to continue through at least October.
Detection of West Nile virus in mosquitoes and horses provides an early warning of elevated infection risk. Montana Department of Health urges the public to avoid mosquito bites, especially when outside this fall.
“Mosquito season is West Nile season,” DPHHS epidemiologist Devon Cozart said in a media release. “Detection of West Nile virus in mosquitoes means that it’s currently in Montana, so now is the time to make sure you’re taking precautions against mosquito bites.”
While most people infected with West Nile virus do not experience symptoms, 1 in 5 develop a mild illness, with symptoms such as headache, rash, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, or diarrhea. Fewer than 1 out of 150 may become severely ill with encephalitis or meningitis.
Serious infections in and around the brain are considered neuroinvasive disease. Symptoms include disorientation, convulsions, vision loss, and numbness.
Last year, two human cases were reported in Rosebud and Lewis and Clark counties, and both were neuroinvasive. Two horses were also reported positive in 2021, along with mosquito pools form seven different counties.
The numbers of human and equine cases vary from season to season. In 2018, there were 51 human and 50 equine cases reported.
Anyone experiencing any of the symptoms of West Nile should see their healthcare provider for evaluation and care. There is presently no vaccine or targeted medication available to treat humans for West Nile virus infection, other than supportive care.
A vaccine is available for horses, however, and vaccination is highly recommended.
Below are tips from Montana Department of Health to avoid getting West Nile virus. The 4 D’s are:
1. DEET: Use insect repellent containing effective ingredients such as DEET or picaridin. You can verify the effectiveness of your insect repellent on the EPA’s website: https://www.epa.gov/insect-repellent
2. Drain: Drain standing water around your house to prevent mosquito breeding.
3. Dawn/Dusk: Mosquitoes are most active during dawn and dusk. Stay inside or take extra precautions to prevent mosquito bites during these times.
4. Dress: When possible, wear long sleeved shirts and pants to protect yourself from bites.
For more information about WNV protection, contact your local health department or visit the DPHHS WNV website page.